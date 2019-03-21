Why Luo Nyanza politicians are not good at keeping secrets(deals)

Political analyst Ambrose Weda has hit out at a section of Luo Nyanza politicians who have been very vocal regarding the much anticipated 2022 presidential elections.

Led by Siaya Senator James Orengo, the group has repeatedly hinted that opposition leader Raila Odinga will be once again seeking to clinch the top post.

The senator recently revealed that Raila is seeking to rise to power in 2022 with the help of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, Weda now claims that their inability to keep silent and quietly strategise can date back to when the nation was fighting for independence.

“Luos never actively fought the colonialists so they seem to be having problems keeping secrets. This is as compared to Mt Kenya which never reveals its plans,” he said.

“Mt Kenya politicians have learnt from their predecessors who had to remain silent to avoid leaking information to the colonialists. Nyanza leaders seem to lack this skill,” added Weda.

The commentator who also hails from the Nyanza region was speaking in an interview on KBC English Service’s The Big Conversation Show on Wednesday morning.

He noted that this has been the main reason why Luos have been unable to clinch the presidency, adding that they always lay their plans bare, making it easy to be defeated.

“They are always running here and there talking while their counterparts, especially the Mt Kenya group strategizes. This makes them prone to defeats since elections are won in the boardroom,” he added.

However, despite all the 2022 declarations, Raila has remained silent on his 2022 plans and has instead been championing for development and national cohesion.