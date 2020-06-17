Why LUO is Kenya’s most courageous community compared to KISIIS and LUHYA

By the Banana Peddler

WAJALUO wachana nao my friend. Those people are courageous. Lakini kusema ukweli hakuna watu wanaogopa POLISI Kama WALUHYA na WAKISII.

20 police officers can restrain 2000 KISIIS but it’ll take 2000 police officers the whole day to restrain 20 LUOS who are fighting for their rights.

If you want to see how Mkisii ni mwoga, just tell him “OMOGAMBI OYIO” (CHIEF NDIO HUYO) watakimbia mpaka chini ya kitanda.

If ABENY JACHIGA were a Kisii and the government directs that he be buried immediately, only the area chief would be enough to carry out the order and no one would disobey. That very day he’d be 6 feet under.