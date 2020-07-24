Why Kikuyus are their own worst enemies

Photo: Deputy President William Ruto is trying hard to make inroads in Mt Kenya region through his hustler narrative, so far he is guaranteed of 40% support of the votes.

By Wahome Thuku

BETWEEN 1994 and 1998, we had 10 students in Kenyatta University from Narok District in all the years. My friend Lempaa can count them by names.

There were probably more in other local universities but a good number were in India including a current seating MP.

For those who were PURE Maasai, the Narok Count Council paid their full fees in form of bursaries plus pocket money. In fact those studying in India were financed FULLY.

For the non-Maasai, especially the Kikuyu and those with elements of Kikuyu blood, they got zero funding.

Being a Kikiuyu in Narok at that time of King Ole Ntimama or even being associated with the Kikuyu politically, was an abomination. They could drop out due to lack of fees or go to hell.

The equation would have balanced if the “Kikuyu”Districts like Nyeri, Muranga, Kiambu…were to educate their sons and daughters in equal enthusiasm. Wapi.

It never happened, it would never happen. I never met any university student from Nyeri District who had received bursary from Nyeri County Council.

Fast forward to 2020. According to Moses Kuria (and others) one of the big evils Uhuru Kenyatta has done is to “take development elsewhere” and “neglecting Mt Kenya region”.

In fact the wildest campaign by Tanga Tanga leadership in Central Kenya is that the national government has neglected the area.

It’s therefore ironical that the same leadership is determined to ensure that Central Kenya is also denied its logical share of revenue for counties.

Today, just like the case with Narok in 1994, some counties can sponsor their few students through bursaries to the highest levels.

Our Mt Kenya County Govts can not even contemplate meeting the basic needs of its university students via bursaries. And their Tanga Tanga leaders are determined to ensure that will never happen.

I need not go into details of who actually sustains the economy of this country, that is a different topic.

Then the Tanga leadership is joined by those I call, “others”. The end result is what someone has described as a “loneliness by Kieleweke Senators”.

Forget even who has more numbers than who in the Senate. Ask yourself, how exactly will the Senator of Kiambu or Muranga or Nyeri or Nyandarua, be affected even if the counties got ZERO allocation. Nyeri Senator Epharaim Maina is a billionaire for crying out.

Then ask yourself what happens when the entire Mt Kenya is deprived financially. I know you will say other counties are also disadvantaged in the proposed formula, I am concerned about Central Kenya.

At the very very end of the day, a boy proceeding to High School from Munyange Primary School in Nyeri will either call for a Harambee or drop out of school all together. A boy proceeding to High School from another “small”” county will easily access available funds to continue.

So yes, lets cheer as we hang ourselves, in any case we have an obligation acquired at birth, to impress everyone else even if we commit suicide when doing so.

We are desperate to be loved and appreciated. We are like an abused wife, desperate to please the husband to avoid further beating.

Let me remind you one very true statement crafted and molded over the years and always used even on this page: “The only important Kikuyu is he dead one”. That believe wont change no matter what you do. So the earlier you die, the better for the rest.