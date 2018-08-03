Why Kikuyus And Luos Fear WILLIAM RUTO Presidency

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka The Banana Peddler

The resilience and determination of His Excellency William Ruto to contest in the election for Presidency of the republic of Kenya in 2022 is a glad tiding to Kenyans, his supporters and haters alike.

Kikuyus and Luos fear Ruto for their respective reasons. Kikuyus fear that William will repossess their wealth because majority of them was aggrandized from questionable sources. They find it difficult to accuse him of stealing because that is their natural way of making a living. On the other hand, Luos fear Ruto because he will give Raila a run for his money should he be on the ballot.

So far, only William has been given clean bills of health and character by the clergy, council of Imams, the Indian community and world leaders. No one has come forth as his 2022 challenger. They are all afraid of him. They are cowardly shouting from their hideouts. Ruto’s antecedents unarguably attest to his impeccable character and disciplined mind. He minces his words accurately and only talks when necessary.

All is not well with Kenya. We are a country that swims in corruption, incompetence, insecurity and deceit. As a result, we cannot expect a prosperous nation. Anything that is contrary to accountability is an exercise in futility.

This country needs a fearless and strong president that will ruthlessly deal with cartels.

Unlike the current narrow minded individuals that lack inclusive attitude to other people’s opinions, Ruto’s government will not be a government of vendetta. His Presidency will bring to an end the hopelessness and despondency in our nation and renew our hope given the current unsustainable ugly economic situation in Kenya. To secure the future of our children, Kenyans are indomitably determined to get it right this time around. Any silly blunder will spell dooms for Kenya.

The ethnic bigotry that pervades every warped mind in Kenya is a reminder of our repetitious history. Ruto belongs to the past of incorruptible leaders. He has absolutely nothing to offer his character assailants, religious and ethnic bigots and the sociopath leaders in our nation. They are afraid of him because he is coming to clean the system and bring back our lost glory.

They fear him because he is obviously coming to restore discipline and ensure egalitarian society. Leaders with skeletons in their closets are worried of Ruto’s Presidency because he will make them a deterrent to others with the mindset of raping the resources of our nation.

The failures of Kenyan leadership are the hydra-headed mantras obliterating the future of our country and her people. The immediate solution in sight is an incorruptible man with patriotic zeal to see a new Kenya. The collective troubles of our nation are firmly embedded in the national cake where the gluttons are selfishly struggling to eke from its icing.

The absence of shame of leadership and the twisted minds of its ignorant citizenry are painfully a concern for national interest. The horrible events of the past are strong indicators that Kenya needs a surgical operation through a credible and incorrupt leader. The psychologies of Kenyans are pitiably corded and bruised. No country thrives under the present state of anomie where absurdity, corruption, celebration of mediocrity and deceit hold sway.

My people say when the head of a fish is rotten, other parts are as well, unfit for human consumption. When a leader of a country deliberately fails either by commission or omission to end corruption, our dream to the state of utopia is rough. Asked to explain what he is doing to end corruption, President Kenyatta confessed that he was powerless. The un-presidential language he displayed and unguarded statements on such issue of national importance was a big embarrassment to the nation.

Kenya is in a Hobbesian’s state where life is short, nasty and brutish. The country is under persistent darkness. Our roads have become death-traps. The citizens are under siege and helpless and helpless in the hands of criminals, economic terrorists and their sociopath politicians. The President’s deafening silence on national crisis is extremely troubling to Kenyans.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s aids need to be fired for misadvising him and dereliction of their national duties. They have embarrassingly put him on local and international spotlights. His torturous six years at the helm of affairs has been anything but abysmal failure and faux pas to curtail corruption. When William takes over from Uhuru, we will not like to see the same. President Ruto will surely surround himself with eggheads that will help resuscitate our economy that is in comatose.

It is pertinent to note the way history will judge President William Ruto. Every right thinking Kenyan like myself knows that the beauty inside of Ruto is not the ugly that surround him outside as sponsored by some cartels. The truth, modesty, indefatigability, discipline and beauty inside of him makes him persistent and altruistic to fearlessly voice his opinion against those mundane things in life that make a weak man vulnerable to the strong.

William Ruto clearly epitomizes the mind ant trait of a leader for a brand new Kenya; and aspirations and hope we are yearning for our beloved country. Under the William Ruto Presidency, Kenya will become a place where citizens will have tomorrow when tomorrow becomes real. That is why they fear him because he will outshine them and expose their evil.

[email protected]

(The writer sells bananas in the streets of Kisii town and is the Secretary General of the Tanga Tanga Movement)