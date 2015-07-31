WHY Kidero BLOCKED Lawyer Ahmednassir from SUING Senator Khalwale JOINTLY.

By Dikembe via Facebook

Governor Evans Kidero’s lawyer today opposed the application by lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi to be enjoined in his defamation case against Senator Boni Khalwale of Kakamega.

One of the defense on a charge of defamation is the proofing that the statements made are FACTUAL or TRUTH.

Western Kenya politicians (not PEOPLE) have used the name of Dr. Kidero aimlessly whenever they are seeking sympathy or support from their people or from jubilee government moneybags especially with regard to Mumias.

Recently, they started dragging in the name of Raila ODINGA.

I still maintain Mumias dwindled long after Dr. Kidero had left the company. It had its institutional issues but outside forces too forced it to go under, just like panpaper. Broadly, the failure of Mumias was a failure by the government to stop importation of cheap sugar. Within western sugar belt, the proliferation of other sugar companies also ate into the traditional dominance of Mumias. Cane poaching became a menace.

These things never used to be during Kidero’s time. And Dr. Kidero protected Mumias cane. Mumias saw its heydays when Dr. Kidero was there.

Now, don’t threaten us with sh1 billion loan. As western Kenya politicians ululated about this ‘kind gesture’ by Uhuru regime, what they conveniently hide is the fact that in this same financial year, around the same time they were parading themselves in Mumias, government allocated Mwea Irrigation Scheme (Mwea is in Mt. Kenya) some 3.6 billion shillings as grant to write off farmers debts and improve rice inputs. Did we see Mt. Kenya politicians ululate?

Part of the poor development in Nyanza and Western is just also caused by how our leaders get overwhelmed by underwhelming resource allocation to our region. To them, allocations to our region are gifts to be thankful for; not rights to be enjoyed by virtue of being taxpayers, like others.

For Hon Khalwale, rather than put unnecessary pressure on CORD leaders, he just needs to convince the judge that he uttered the truth or factual statements.

If the statements uttered by Khalwale were not factual, but were indeed in the public domain such that even a starving woman in Turkana is a ware of the statement then the good senator may be discharged from any liability in the case against Kidero.

If Dr. Kidero had a personal vendetta against Khalwale, he would have allowed Ahmednassir so that they consolidate their case against Khalwale.

Politics of badmouthing and backbiting opponents should end. Will Khalwale now claim the somali community are fighting Luhyas?

After Kidero there has been how many CEOs in Mumias? Why Kidero only?

If Kidero stole from Mumias, he should be held accountable. Like Raila did to Pattni or Otieno Kajwang’ to then powerful KANU minister and VP Prof George Saitoti, there are provisions in our laws to institute private criminal proceedings against those who loot public resources.

We must be candid among ourselves so that this coalition of reforms is not based on malleable bonds of ethnicity or self-importance of some leaders.

I have heard some quarters say we should pamper Khalwale because we (Baba) needs him. There goes our traditional problem: propping up tribal princes.

Leaders in CORD should form the coalition based on shared ideas. Only ideas/ideologies will see this coalition survive, not bloated egos, not ethnic maneuvering.

I voted for Gov. Kidero and he is doing a good job. He is humble to a fault (even left his space at JKIA so Alfred Mutua could greet Obama). He has changed the shape of healthcare in Nairobi. Roads and walkways and paths are being done, a grass is growing and more kids are receiving sponsorships to colleges and university. Don’t forget Dr. Kidero cleaned city hall payroll and removed over 50, 000 ghost workers. Had he pursued them to courts, a whole community would have claimed they are being hounded out of their ‘nairofi’.

The very desperation by Jubilee politicians to take over control of Nairobi is enough to give daktari a second term. I hear the enterprise has made it clear they are fielding only ONE candidate which is why fellows like Sonko are offloading to Machakos. Baba Yao already moved to Kiambu.

To achieve this; CORD has to be split in Nairobi. Kisii, kamba and Luo and Muslim vote are still intact, but mashemeji are wobbling. Hii ndio siasa inachezwa hapa.

If CORD/ODM nominates another candidate-even Khalwale-with compelling reasons to through Dr. Kidero under the bus, I’ll follow. But for now, nothing convinces otherwise. Dr. Kidero has balanced the interests of the city owners with those of the rest well. He’s also done a good job on ethnic equity, better than Uhuru.

This post has no moral lessons, just political musings.