Why Kibra seat is a must win for Raila’s ODM. Ruto’s billions to Eliud Owallo will be a waste

By S O

Whether it’s Owalo or one of those ODM noisemakers, its all an ODM contest. Owallo would be an ANC rebel from day one. Owallo campaign will be well bankrolled as Ruto, Mudavadi, Sonko, Kalonzo and all Raila haters will likely finance Owallo. It will be like Ugenya Governor Oduol vs Rasang’a, 2013.

Can Owallo beat the ODM machine?? Yes, By dividing the Luo vote then sweeping the non Jaluo vote including the Nubians. However, if Luos remain a united voting force, then ODM will carry the day. The optics of an ODM loss in Kibra would be catastrophic & consequential.

This is the Raila ultimate political base. This is where he retreats to when pushed to a corner. This is Raila’s last bastion, you break it, you expose him to all manner of political dangers. It’s a must win.