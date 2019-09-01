Why Keroche Industries Tabitha Karanja will have the last laugh against KRA/DPP over fake tax evasion charges

By Eric Ochanji II
The story of Nigerian oil magnate Folorunso Alakija, the second richest woman in Africa and one of the richest black women in the planet is closely intertwined with that of Tabitha Mukami Muigai Karanja.
Alakija grew her business from nothing armed only with business acumen and a desire to take her place in Nigeria. When she applied for oil blocks, she was given what the giver described as ‘useless places from where she will get nothing.’ In the end her blocks were found to hold substantial deposits of oil and her problems began. The Nigerian dynasty and political leaders took her through years of frustrations reducing her shares from 60% to a measly 10% until the courts saved her. Who was she to own an oil block? Does she want to compete us and take our place as the rich of Nigeria?
Her husband Modupe standing by her side as Mr. Karanja stood with Tabitha, she won over the targeted frustrations of the dynasties and the greed of politicians. She formed a faithful support group of women ministry she called Rose of Sharon Ministry who prayed with her and urged her not to give up. Her painful experience would lead her to write three books, Growing with the Hand that gives, The University of Marriage and the Cry of Widows and Orphans.
In Kenya, at the making of our constitution, we gave ourselves the opportunity to establish a Tax Appeals Tribunal which was enacted into law through the Tax Appeal Act 2013 which came into effect in April 2015. This is because taxation is a global problem and that in order to support businesses to support our economy, we must create a judicial body to arbitrate on taxes and the decisions of KRA before they end up at the high court. This is because just like Kenya Power inflates your electricity bill at will, KRA is a rogue government body that can give you punitive, unjust demands on taxes.
Members of the Tax Appeals Tribunal were appointed in 2015 and their term ended in April 2018. Since then, the appointing authority( then Rotich), the Minister of Finance refused to do so, either because it served his corrupt interests not to have a tax arbiter or he was acting at the behest of the dynasties who want to settle scores using state might. Why can’t the members of the Tribunal be appointed so we follow due process? Is it not time we let the Judiciary appoint members of this Tribunal to remove it from the hands of someone with direct interest in it?
In the absence of a constituted Tax Appeals Tribunal as stipulated in our laws, the designs of dynasties move quickly because there is no arbitration. It means you are at the mercy of the rogue KRA and the designs of politicians. Use the attack dogs, the overzealous DCI and DPP.
Tabitha Karanja is being persecuted because she dared to be a billionaire without initiation by the dynasties. Who does she think she is? Two, most of the dynasties own shares in EABL. She is eating into their profits through her popular brands and it hurts them. She belongs to new money that is not needed. Old money should and must rule Kenya. Nothing hurts dynasties like ordinary people who through sheer effort takes a place in their ranks.
Daniel Moi used to harass opponents with punitive taxation. Ask Cyrus Jirongo and Geoffrey Asanyo.
When John Michuki refused to follow due process and slaughtered thousands of Mungiki adherents famously saying, ‘from tomorrow you will only be seeing coffins and burials’, we cheered him on. After all it was a Kikuyu killing his fellow Agikuyu. Little did we know the ground was being prepared for the mass slaughter of other communities during the election by their own government. In effect we were manipulated to say, our community is not being targeted, after all he also killed his own Kikuyu people.
If Kenyans were to be true to each other as the French became true to themselves in 1789, you will find the dynasties owe us billions and we should start with them.
Never cheer when someone turns his back to due process.
Comments
Anonymous says
Gema community is suffering after supporting and electing dynasty with huge margin of over 90%.
Anonymous says
now the dynasty that have not created wealth for common Kenyans is using DCI to harass home grown companies since want political funding or shares by force…..
if was west company they will not even point finger at them…..
Anonymous says
Kenyans open yours eyes and do not listen and even vote for dynasties……they are out of touch and clueless and only elected to enrich themselves….
Anonymous says
We Gema pray and believe mungu wa Kirinyaga will make DR. WSR Prezo come 2022.
at least ako na huruma na ako na humble background and not drunkard.
Anonymous says
meanwhile economic and blue chip companies vultures that looted shud be put in prison and all asset taken over….
now lets see how naikuni will be roasted with kuni ya DCI…..
probe those who were /are leasing aircraft to KQ with inflated prices ..was there advert for same…or was single sourcing…….
check those banks that gave loans with high loan interests thinking they were to take it over easily when kq was not able to repay……
check why few individuals are paid excessive monies while those engineers etc are paid pea nuts,…………………………………………………………..
io fuel supply arrangement ni ukoa tupu….
klm did not add value…
–new rules shud be in place and no ceo shud be given freway to do what he wants in blue chip or corparation..even private companies…..
—————————————————————–
Kinoti probes how KQ was looted
Forensic experts already deployed to comb through mountain of company records and contracts
In Summary
Investigation includes verifying whether KQ staff were complicit in a global money-laundering ring
Probe triggered by an audit report prepared by Deloitte four years ago.
The Director of Criminal Investigations has begun investigating whether Kenya Airways staff conspired to bring down the airline.
The DCI wants to establish how Kenya’s national carrier lost Sh100 billion between 2003 and 2014, the nine years when Titus Naikuni was in charge.
“We are on this matter. We are working to unravel the looting that went on there,” George Kinoti, the DCI boss, told the Star.
Forensic experts have already been deployed to comb through a mountain of company records and contracts with suppliers.
The probe was triggered by an audit report prepared by the audit firm Deloitte four years ago.
The scope of the investigation includes verifying whether KQ staff were complicit in a global money-laundering ring.
The police suspect the money from the scheme could have financed terrorism in the region.
According to the Deloitte dossier, KQ used the black market to repatriate cash from Sudan, South Sudan and Ethiopia back to Nairobi.
The company used an agent identified as Khalid Mohammed Ali who charged an exorbitant fee way above the market rate and in turn made himself billions while KQ lost billions.
The dealings with Ali alone are estimated to have cost KQ Sh5.4 billion.
When KQ’s internal audit team asked why the airline contracted the agent when rival airlines complied with the rules in Ethiopia and Sudan to use the formal banking system, an email brought the inquiry to an end: the transactions had been pre-approved by then KQ chief executive officer Titus Naikuni and the finance director Alex Mbugua.
Kinoti’s team is also investigating dubious transactions ranging from ticketing, cargo, jet fuel procurement, baggage manipulation to theft of parts in aircraft maintenance.
One of the key areas of investigation is the purchase of second-hand planes from KQ’s Dutch shareholder KLM at Sh2 billion and selling off the same aircraft at Sh200 million after only five years — a loss of Sh1.8 billion.
Reports have emerged where a tech-savvy employee hacked into the OASES inventory management system, created an account “rk’ and within a year made away with Sh60 million spare parts.
Deloitte auditors made an effort to get to the bottom of the mysterious account and sent a team to the firm that sold the system to KQ but never traced the culprit.
The airline lost Sh77 billion in undervalued tickets and the huge discounts allocated to travel agents who in turn charge travelers a premium.
In one case, KQ agents charged two government officials – from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, which represents the government in the KQ board— nearly three times the prescribed fare, but only remitted the actual price back to KQ and were paid a commission for the same sale.
The auditors believe this could be because some KQ employees secretly owned travel agencies and were, therefore, exploiting weaknesses in the pricing model to steal from the airline.
Even in the procurement of jet fuel, KQ still bought overpriced fuel on account of their hedging policy. When the maths was eventually done, it showed the airline had lost Sh3.3 billion.
The corporate greed, institutionalised shortcuts and system failures explain why Kenya Airways has been making losses despite the rise in revenues and passenger numbers.
KQ also wound up a profitable cargo subsidiary, gave its business to a rival company and paid Sh400 million to the company, instead of expanding its cargo capacity, the auditors said.
In 2013 when Kenya Airways made a loss of Sh7.8 billion – for the first time after years of making profits—the national carrier blamed the travel advisories issued against the country by key market sources in the West due to fears of retaliatory attacks from the al Shabbab terror group, together with the challenges associated with the General Election of that year
Anonymous says
quote
If Kenyans were to be true to each other as the French became true to themselves in 1789, you will find the dynasties owe us billions and we should start with them.
time is now……
——————————————————
katiba change cannot solve Kenya problems since is controlled by dynasties and filthy rich people that ate common Kenyans sweat.
Anonymous says
See how white maniacs like babies behave…if was black the jail …..double standard in afrique.
—————-
Anonymous says
CAN TH GAVA IN POWER TELL US WHAT IT DID FOR BELOW…..
KQ pride for Africa destroyed by greed
Mumias sugar, KPCU, KFA, NCPB, POSTBANK, all gone because of corruption.
NATIONAL BANK…….PYRETHRUM ,KENATCO,AF CORPORATION….EATEN
Anonymous says
Our politicians continue to earn salaries even having failed in their jobs let our thieves resign……