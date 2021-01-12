Why Presidency must not go back to Central and Kalenjin land, time for other tribes, Uhuru should walk the talk

By Oginga Jared Nyaruath via fb

Moi was vice president for 11 years, president for 24 years, Ruto deputy president for 10 years. Kalenjin presidency equals 45 years. Out of the 57 years of independence.

Kenyatta was president for 14 years, Kibaki was president for 10 years, Uhuru is president for 10 years, Kibaki was vice president for 11 years, josephat karanja was vice president for 2 years. Total kikuyu presidency 47years.

This has made some regions of Kenya more developed than others. When Kenyatta was president, all development went to kiambu county.

Alliance boys kiambu

Alliance girls, kiambu

Mangu high, kiambu

Loreto limuru kiambu

Maryhill girls, kiambu

St. Francis Mangu, girls, kiambu

Lenana high, kiambu.

Industrial park, thika, kiambu.

Moi took over.

Moi University, Eldoret

Moi referral hospital, Eldoret

Moi barracks, Eldoret

Moi girls high, Eldoret

Moi airport, Eldoret

Eldoret polytechnic, Eldoret

Central bank, Eldoret

There came a word called marginalization. It means, deliberate denial of opportunities to some people, making them poorer than others.

50 years of independence saw no single university in western, Nyanza, coast, northern eastern and eastern provinces. Only three, Nairobi, Rift valley, and Central had universities.

In national schools, west of Nakuru had only two. Western none, coast none, etc.

Look at the distribution of TTCs in Kenya. Every Kalenjin county has one. Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Busia, none.

The Kikuyu Kalenjin dominance has given them a sense of entitlement, thinking they are the only two Levine tribes to rule over other Kenyans for ever. That presidency, and deputy presidency should be rotational between the two. All other communities do not matter.

It has also given them a sense of importance, that wengine wameze mate coz all our taxes must develop them first.

It’s time we rise to fight for equal rights of all Kenyans, not cosmetically, but in reality where a child born in Rusinga island, or in Trukana has equal opportunities with a child born in kiambu or Eldoret