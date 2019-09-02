Why Kenyans are taking more of Keroche’s Summit beer than KBL’s Tusker

By Onyango Ochieng Jr

Somewhere in 2016 or thereabout, EABL corporate swines unleashed an army of well-coordinated well-greased cold-blooded sabotuers among alphabetical soup of devil-inspired economic terrorists to go around bars buying out SUMMIT Larger manufactured from Keroche and destroying. I recall Keroche filed a case then, the jury is out there.

Now, those who drink will tell you SUMMIT is a beer out of this world. Low on sugar, zero on hangover, very very tasty. It’s way way better than Pilsner, White Cap and Balozi. The three makes the mouth smell like fermented dog urine!SUMMIT however is a beer you can sip an entire crate as you enjoy your evening without feeling weak in the knees or blacking out or even visiting the toilet 1000 times. It’s a beer of nobility! A beer that will easily invite a CLASSY woman on your table upon spotting it.

This beer is so cool that somewhere in 2016, it’s avid drinker Eric Ochanji II bravely fought corporate-hired domestic terrorists who stormed the local bar he was drinking to confiscate SUMMIT.

The towering Ochanji was mad, he was annoyed, he was fuming with rage of a charging park of hounds. He could not understand three things:

1. Why his finest beer was about to be destroyed by a group of deranged nation wreckers hired to do the devil’s work

2. Why such a hard-built Kenyan brand, built from scratch by a hardworking Kenyan woman was being fought maliciously by EABL corporate swines scared stiff of competition

3. Why EABL owned by British Diageo would seek to destroy a Kenyan brand in Kenya under Kenyan watch!

Friends, history has proved that vistory of evil over good is very temporary.

That said, I hereby officially make SUMMIT my beer of choice. Guiness will be my second beer. We must build our own industries if we hope to create jobs and a strong sustaining economy.