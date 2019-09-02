Why Kenyans are taking more of Keroche’s Summit beer than KBL’s Tusker

By Onyango Ochieng Jr
Somewhere in 2016 or thereabout, EABL corporate swines unleashed an army of well-coordinated well-greased cold-blooded sabotuers among alphabetical soup of devil-inspired economic terrorists to go around bars buying out SUMMIT Larger manufactured from Keroche and destroying. I recall Keroche filed a case then, the jury is out there.
Now, those who drink will tell you SUMMIT is a beer out of this world. Low on sugar, zero on hangover, very very tasty. It’s way way better than Pilsner, White Cap and Balozi. The three makes the mouth smell like fermented dog urine!SUMMIT however is a beer you can sip an entire crate as you enjoy your evening without feeling weak in the knees or blacking out or even visiting the toilet 1000 times. It’s a beer of nobility! A beer that will easily invite a CLASSY woman on your table upon spotting it.
This beer is so cool that somewhere in 2016, it’s avid drinker Eric Ochanji II bravely fought corporate-hired domestic terrorists who stormed the local bar he was drinking to confiscate SUMMIT.
The towering Ochanji was mad, he was annoyed, he was fuming with rage of a charging park of hounds. He could not understand three things:
1. Why his finest beer was about to be destroyed by a group of deranged nation wreckers hired to do the devil’s work
2. Why such a hard-built Kenyan brand, built from scratch by a hardworking Kenyan woman was being fought maliciously by EABL corporate swines scared stiff of competition
3. Why EABL owned by British Diageo would seek to destroy a Kenyan brand in Kenya under Kenyan watch!
Friends, history has proved that vistory of evil over good is very temporary.
That said, I hereby officially make SUMMIT my beer of choice. Guiness will be my second beer. We must build our own industries if we hope to create jobs and a strong sustaining economy.
Comments
Anonymous says
waizi wa kq
—————————–
kenyan • a day ago
Something seriously shady happened at KQ. And it was done by management. Let the DCI get down to the bottom of it and investigate however many times he want. He should know he is dealing with high level execs who are quite influential and intelligent so they will not make his job easy.
•Reply•Share ›
Avatar
Muhogotungu • 2 days ago
Naikuni ni namna ya kuni ngumu inayotengeneza rungu ya kimasai
•Reply•Share ›
Avatar
Njamba • 2 days ago
General Eleric ( GE) of America, GM have been making big losses. It is not unusual for a company to make losses. Many good companies ´/Banks have gone bankrupt –Lehman brothers, AEG, Grundig, Detroit city itself is a ghost town ( once home og GM).
Just google ” 4 Reasons Why Airlines Are Always Struggling”
“…Because closing down a floundering airline is a politically unpalatable decision, governments will usually provide it with a financial lifeline to stay in business. But struggling airlines often have to resort to cut-throat pricing to fill up their excess capacity, and as a result, even the stronger players in the industry are adversely affected by this lack of pricing power. ”
KQ is not an exemption. I am NOT ruling malice out.
But my take is we are chewing too much than our stomachs can take. Soon will be suffering from Nausea, vomiting and serious diarrhea. – cos this fighting could be a side show to divert from the Referundum, Joblesness, declining economy and other major political failures.
Let´s first have the fishes you have caught & grilled, served , eaten and the bones thrown into the dust bin for the flies.
Otherwise as long as Philomena Mwilu , Gava Obado , the well known Pharmacists, he NYS criminals etc are not put in jail pls spare us this daily political shows. What happened with the Gold scam??.
•Reply•Share ›
Avatar
Moses Ngugi Njamba • 2 days ago • edited
The companies you have mentioned are all private. They did not have any monopoly of doing business in those countries. Government owned companies are used to swindle public money, and those who do it, go scot free.(they are appointed to do exactly that by their godfathers)
Anonymous says
The devil’s drink is not my cut of drink and i don’t care about the companies killing kenyans without compensating the victims of their abyss liques.