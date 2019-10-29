Why Kenyans are missing Moi rule, Uhuru destroyed everything

By Gordon Opiyo via fb

3am Thought

Value what you have

It is interesting to see several Kenyans admitting that Moi was much better than what we currently have.

This reminds me of the days Moi used to say, “munakimbia kusema Moi must go, ilhali hamujui Yule anakuja atakuwa na tabia gani”

That statement reminds me of a friend of mine who left his wife, and moved in with his new catch. Ile vita jamaa aliona!!!!!!! He went back to the wife crawling and wailing to be accepted back.

He escaped being stabbed twice, the young girl used to cheat on him live live, saying that yeye ni Mzee hawezi ata kupiga stadium round moja.

Yaani, he saw what we in Alego say about a legendary old man called Okuro saw in the Prison in Bondo. Aliona maajabu.

Nowadays, after his wife accepted him, he treats her like a queen. Ile noma aliona, can’t be compared to the little inconveniences from his wife.

So, before you think that the grass is greener on the other side…. Tafakari on what Okuro saw in the prison of Bondo.

Before you run away from your marriage, think twice 40 times.