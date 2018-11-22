Why Kalenjins Are Not Ready to defend DP Ruto Cartel Presidency in 2022, they have suffered enough

PRESIDENCY belongs to a community and it is worthy to fight tooth and nail, just to bring it home

It is worthy to hate and even attack your a fellow poor man, from the other tribe, so that the rich man from your tribe can win the sit

For 24 years Moi, was the president of Kenya. An imperial president with absolute power

Indeed his community gained so much

His home county, Baringo, is the wealthiest in poverty. It is the ancestral home of famine and the headquarters of banditry in the world

The terrain is hostile for human habitation because it lacks nfrastructure and amenities that can drive development

There are more tears than water, which is scarce and health facilities are non existent

KCC the milk processor which bought farmers milk to earn farmers a livelihood was defiled to death, under Moi’s own supervision

The only people who benefited from his tenure are his immediate family who accumulated much to last them eons, without breaking a sweat to toil

Someome joked and it could be true, that Moi is the only person with a bank ATM in his home

He even owns a bridge called Moi’s Bridge, making him the only person in the world to own one

Let no one mislead you that, that you are in the government. That’s a fallacy. It is only the leader, and his wife and mistresses, who are in the government

Stop hallucinating that you are in when you are out, in fact, far away, in the bushes where like everyone else, you are very vulnerable to hyenas called the effects of poor governance ocassioned by your tribesman

You don’t need your tribesman to be president because only a statesman (and I can’t see them) will have an impact on your life

