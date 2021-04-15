Why Justice Martha Koome should be Kenya’s next Chief justice

By Wamboi nyutu

Particularly impressed by Lady Justice Martha Koome.

She understands the loopholes in the justice system and is not shy to apply reason to the law. She recommends a youth justice system and acknowledges that society has failed by not implementing such.

She describes herself as an all round legal practitioner whose conscience is particularly pricked by injustices on women & children.

She insists on the need to work cohesively with other arms of government.

She does not sound so academic. Just practical and real.

Asked on what type of a leader she is, she says a visionary and transformative leader whose leadership is situational, consultative and participatory and will bring local, regional and international experience to the office of the Chief Justice.

The search continues tomorrow.

Who will be the next CJ?