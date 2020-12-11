Why Judge Mumbi Ngugi is best fit to be Chief Justice, excellent performance

By Aoko Otieno via fb

Prof. Makau Mutua cannot pen his sentiments about you unless he finds you ABSOLUTELY REPULSIVE or ASTOUNDING.

Either way, he has no time for glibs.

This is what he wrote about Judge Mumbi Ngungi in August this year.

“Justice Mumbi Ngugi is a cut above the rest. She stands tall in the temple of justice. She’s among a small cadre of judges, with justices Odunga and Joel Ngugi, who are exemplars. Unlike others, she doesn’t whine. She’s a judicial icon who puts her head down and barrels forward.

Let’s just take a couple of Justice Mumbi Ngugi’s rulings. She boldly pioneered the landmark ruling that governors facing corruption charges cannot exercise their gubernatorial duties for the pendency of the suit. Thanks to the ruling, Governor Ferdinand Waititu of Kiambu County was shown the door.

More recently, she has ruled that property which can’t be explained is the fruit of crime and must be forfeited. If Mr Kenyatta is serious about fighting graft, then Judge Ngugi is a foremost ally. Only lawyers and judges in corrupt cartels detest her.”

End of quote.

Who else thinks she’s would make a stellar Chief Justice? Ofcourse if the “system” already oiling Njoki Ndung’u was fair