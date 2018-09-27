”Why Jacque Maribe Cannot Escape Scrutiny; She Tried To Cover Up Murder, Choices Have Consequences’- Cyprian Nyakundi

By Cyprian Nyakundi

The peddlers of vanity, pushers of consumerism, who are primarily the women in media, have employed a plethora of psychological tactics to mislead young girls about the fictitious benefits of fame, without balancing this toxic messaging with the reality that comes with it. And this is one of those rare moments where vanity and reality converge.

Social media especially Instagram has been behind the recent display of vanity, forcing young men and women to engage in despicable activities just for the fame and money. Our shared, mutual values have been eroded as we embraced pop culture’s affinity for consumerism.

Unfortunately for feminists is that Jacque Maribe can’t escape scrutiny for this latest incident. She cannot conveniently escape rebuke when it suits her. This incident is manifest that choices have consequences. It is time to take stock.

We recently exposed the intense anger harbored by ladies like Janet Mbugua who is forever lecturing men on social media. She consciously chose her “eye-candy” husband to conform with societal conditioning which at the time, promoted physical over mental. On the other hand, Caroline Mutoko were promoting financial over everything else.

Also Read! Define Stupidity: Kenyan Feminists Reporting Nyakundi To Twitter, For A Post On Facebook

This mixed messaging created a toxic dichotomy, which is behind Kenya’s collective inertia and mental blockade, as the collective psyche was channeled towards these meaningless side-shows. As other countries discuss ways of conquering the world of aviation, medicine, research, etc, we have been inundated with mediocre content like Maina Kageni’s useless topics about married men sleeping with their maids.

If Janet Mbugua settled for looks over substance just like her counter

part Jacque Maribe, then she must endure the consequences of her poor choices, without resorting to lecturing men on social media, as if we are co-conspirators in her marital misfortunes.

But when women screw-up, they should be ready for scrutiny just as men carry their own cross. To ladies out there who have made good life choices, you don’t need to be bullied by the few noisy feminists who want you to bear the collective shame for their poor life choices. You are the majority and the tiny minority who paint a rosy picture on social media yet we know the struggles they face, should not deter you from your goals.

If Jacque Maribe makes it out of this one, she must use her wide platform to encourage other women to focus less on vanity and more of substance. A man should be judged primarily by the content of his character. Instead of whining, let’s cease this moment to chart a new destiny for our women, who have been misled by social media.

Read more at Cyprian Is Nyakundi