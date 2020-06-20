Why is HANDSHAKE benefitting Kikuyus only yet RAILA is silent?

By CDE Rosco

I will tell you again why I have always insisted that Raila has the worst sycophants, a male Kikuyu replaced a male Kikuyu at KRA, another male Kikuyu replaced a male Kikuyu at CBK and others at the DCI and Attorney General office, we can go on and on, and none of them said those appointments were wrong or that they didn’t favor us.

According to them it’s OK for Kikuyus to replace Kikuyus in these various positions but not for a luo to replace a fellow luo as Auditor General, without applying the rare sense because they are seemingly lacking the common sense, they are asking how we expected a luo to be appointed the Auditor General when the then Auditor General was a luo.

Agunda William Otieno, was ranked as the best among all those who were interviewed for the position, but they decided to choose a Kikuyu who was ranked 6th, even the second and third candidates were ladies and not luos so what stopped them from being picked, let’s say it was a gender issue, though I am not sure how the gender rule come in here.

They want us to believe that Raila means well for the community and his working relationship with Uhuru is achieving anything, Raila can’t purport to support Uhuru if luos cannot get a post which they over qualify in, luos are mostly appointed in acting capacities, create clear guidelines to run those organizations then somebody is chosen to replace them.

What luos are fighting for is an individual, which is not a bad thing if they feel that individual means well for them, unfortunately that individual doesn’t in any way means well for them.

Luos are always ready to die for him, it’s only fair that we are well represented in governments that he decides to work with.

