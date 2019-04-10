Why I consider Ruto’s interview on Citizen TV with Hussein Mohamed to be a load of Crap!

Dp William Ruto used the better part of his air time trying to discredit Raila Odinga and his party ODM, telling the public how Raila is nothing.The most primitive part is when he spoke about the “handshake”, he could not have spoken about that..It only displayed his immaturity and trying to prove how powerful he was.. Raila Odinga had all the network around president Uhuru Kenyatta, including the president’s mother Mama Ngina.. He can’t necessary use Ruto to reach out to them..Ruto confirmed that he didn’t want any conversation to happen between Raila and Uhuru..This man has no heart to lead a country..He didn’t care when the country was losing millions cause of that Political division..Such primitivity won’t help him to enter state House..He spent more time talking about his relationship with the president..What do that help him to succeed Uhuru Kenyatta?Ruto should be told that kenyans are not stupid,we know who Ruto s and who Raila is,if he s focusing on history to discredit Raila,he should as well remember the kiambaa incident in Eldoret and the whole story of 2007/8 election chaos.Ruto s a demagogue no less..Hiyo kiburi yake apeleke sugoi