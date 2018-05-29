Why I Am Not Angry With Uhuru Over Massive Looting In All Sectors And The PR Arrests This Week

I used to be angry at these people.

Then I realized anger is bad for my heart and I’ll die young while these guys looting are having a ball. I asked myself why I was the one choosing to let anger eat me up while those who were bad for my heart health were not only enjoying public largesse and but were living long as a result.

I refuse to lay down my life for a country that isn’t worth dying for. That’s why I choose to have fun with these reports of billions being siphoned out of the public pot. Let those people loot this country to its bare bones. And if they want to loot the bones too, let them crush the bones and export them to Jersey Island as dog food. Once they’re done and their appetite is still on, they can as well grab our wives and loot them too.

I’m not being sarcastic. Let those who elected this government massage their skunk in peace. I, on my part, I’m done with saying things on corruption. Those who feel they want to continue can keep doing so. I love my health and I also want to live long just like you all. You gave us this government and I’ve made peace with that. Thank you so much, now if you would let me go pick those ripe guavas in my grandmother’s orchard, I’ll be very grateful.

That’s all.

By Gab Oguda