Why Hon Moses Kuria Is Wrong On President Obama Visit, Eloquent Bullshit

I have seen a post reportedly made by Moses Kuria. In the post, he says Obama did nothing for Kogelo and he just came back to dish out some token before he ventures to SA.

On the surface the post makes sense, but it is largely eloquent nonsense.

As I said, Obama’s victory was like that of an athlete. It was very individual. But we celebrate it as a race makes it lifts us and proves that we can rise to the highest expectations. At a social, political and economic level, he excelled. But he is only a man. Half-black and this erodes the priveleges a white American president would enjoy.

It is easy to dismiss him, but if he tried to help Africa, white people will be mad accusing of nepotism. It is a dangerous ground to date walk on. But he was not totally useless. When he visited Kenya signed a number of bilateral agreements that include five-year Visa arrangement with US. This October we will be making direct flights to US and this can greatly boost our horticultural sector. He has plans to electrify TZ and other African countries.

What he can do is limited. Buy like Auma said, we need to stop this Gonya gonya attitude.

Moses Kuria serves a government that oversees the worst economic crimes and does nothing about it. A government that is determined to make Kenyan the most unequal country in the world.

What the people in government steal is more than what we receive in aid.

Africans need to know how to send for herself.

Stealing nearly half your national budget and expecting a president of an imperial country to help you sounds like foolishness.