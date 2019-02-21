Why Governor Nyong’o must be hailed for funds to honor Jaramogi Oginga Odinga in Kisumu

By Gab Oguda

I have a lot of things to talk about, but I will keep it short for the sake of time.

Adonijah Ajuma Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, of Nyamira Kango village of Sakwa, is a global hero. You might have beef to settle with the Odinga family but you will never begrudge Jaramogi his role in the expansion of democracy and the entrenchment of good governance in post-independence Kenya.

Kisumu County should be celebrated for setting aside resources and time to accord Jaramogi a befitting commemoration. If you don’t have issues with Kenya setting aside hundreds of millions each year to celebrate turncoat sellouts on Mashujaa Day, then you should be the last person to open your long mouth questioning why Jaramogi is being given a befitting memorial.

You love Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr but you hate Jaramogi Oginga Odinga. You wax lyrical about Huey Newton and the Black Panther Party but you have issues with Jaramogi Ajuma. You name your children after Walter Rodney and Thomas Sankara but you want to tell us that Jaramogi doesn’t deserve such befitting honor. You should be ashamed that your capital city has no major road named after Jaramogi or Nelson Mandela but you have space for Muindi Mbingu and Mbiyu Koinange.

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga will not be insulted in this country under my watch. If you have beef with Jaramogi and his role in post independence Kenya, kindly wrap them nicely in environment friendly bags and take them to your nearest Kenya Meat Commission depot for processing and payment. You cannot be ignorant and loud at the same time. Choose one struggle and live with it.