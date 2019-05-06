Why Francis Atwoli is right on some things like Ruto will never be president etc

By Jerome Ogola

It is said that a village madman, occasionally says something important, and it is unwise to ignore him totally

Atwoli, the Obiang’ Nguema of COTU, is always wrong, but on this one occasion, on matters concerning MPs latest raid on the public purse for more perks

If you have any female mongrel in your home, some day,when she is on heat, you will wake up to find your compound taken over by all forms strange looking male canidaes, T9s, jackals, coyotes, dingoes, wolves foxes etc

They are all looking for one thing and each waiting for their turn

That’s how MPs wake up to find we, hoof eaters, have taken over their compounds, each of us with one agenda, handouts and we are ready to queue and wait for that

For reasons that parliament is in Nairobi, and MPs mostly visit their rural homes during the weekends, they carry at least 100k for these

No funeral happens in the village without a “report ya mjumbe” which leaves his wallet at around 20k, but reaches the victim as little as 5k

Apart from the CDF bursary, there are may people seeking financial aid to clear free balance, hospital bills, pay dowry, court fines, those seeking food, etc

Some are jokers idling around, looking to extort the MP to finance tobacco and sisal juice, but mostly those seeking help are genuine humanitarian grounds

Poverty prevailing in the villages is real and as much as it is very easy to dismiss these people, if you examine each individual case, you will notice some are some a very legit

That’s why some MPs, like the Mugabe of Likuyani had to desert their rural homes for the city. It isn’t that they do not feel the constituents, but at times it becomes practically impossible to attend to all their needs

Ever seen a lactating bitch running away from the puppies?

It isn’t because she dislike them, or because she is negligent, but because they are draining her beyond the level she is able to sustain, and has to run for dear life, before the hungry puppies chew up her nipples, if no milk if forthcoming

The MPs cannot absolve themselves from blame, because I am not sure they have engaged any deliberate efforts to mitigate the poverty in the village, with a sustainable solution, infact they seem to prefer the status quo

To some extend, Atwoli was right, that MPs literally finance the financial needs of the entire constituency and a portion of what they take home for salary, end up paying someone’s hospital bill

I am not in any way denying that MPs are greedy. They are for a fact. But here , the elephant in the room is poverty in the villages. Rid this poverty to deny them an opportunity to use this as a shield to cover their greedy ways

Good evening ny fellow hoof eaters!!