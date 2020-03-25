Why Dr. Ndii sent an open letter to Uhuru over Coronavirus, CS Kagwe PR deflated

By Empraim N

If you follow international news on CNN, BBC, Al Jazeela, CNBC, CGCTN, Russia Today etc you will a complete update of what competent responsible governments are doing to curb spread of COVID19 and also measures they are putting in place to avoid collapse of the economy and the package given to poor as they are forced to go into a lockdown with no income.

Well, here are the peanuts Uhuru regime is offering as the Coronavirus economic rescue package:

1. Banks to restructure loans at their cost

2. Mobile money firms to cut transaction fees at their cost

3. Matatus to cut number of passengers at their cost

4. Telkom Kenya and Google to offer 4G internet at their costs

5. Free seized ethanol alcohol from criminals to be used to manufacture sanitisers

6. Hotels, bars and restaurants to shutdown and bear the costs of doing so

7. Kenyans arriving from abroad to be quarantined at their cost

8. Finally; Kenyans to go into lockdown at their own costs

Speak up when you can.Soon it will be too late.