Why DP Ruto’s presidency can be the biggest curse to Kenya

By Philip Etale

I watched with dismay as an elected Senator took to the media to insult a Cabinet Secretary who is only but executing the cabinet decision. Senator for Kericho County my friend Aaron Cheruiyot used all manner of adjectives to describe CS Keriako Tobiko and even called him FOOLISH. Okay, I have noticed something from this Tangatanga politicians and their supporters; they are INTOLERANT. They insult anyone who doesn’t dance to their boss’s tune. They believe that when they god sings NO BODY CAN STOP REGGAE… everyone must stand up and dance. They want everyone to believe that nothing good can be implemented by their own government and that they want us all to believe that they are right and always right. For instance, take a look at the traffic incident involving Kirinyaga Woman MP Hon. Ngirici and a poor motorist. She was overlapping and when the motorist resisted, she stopped her machine and wanted to slap him. What she saw can only be told on the judgement day. Another example is that of Hon. Oscar Sudi, the the educated Senator of Kericho should be referring to as FOOLISH and STUPID and not Keriako. The man uses funeral time to insult anyone and everyone. Another one Lawyer Samson Cheragei, the Senator of Nandi County and the list goes on. These guys have a deficiency in ‘thinkology’. Their space for thinking has been replaced by blind sycophancy that has eroded their reasoning making common sense to be very expensive to afford.