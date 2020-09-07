Why DP Ruto stopped using government choppers. Take everything but spare his life- Hon Sudi begs the SYSTEM

Photo: Kapseret MP Hon Oscar Sudi has begged THE SYSTEM to take everything DP Ruto owns but spare his life

DP Dr Ruto no longer flies in government air-crafts/choppers and instead uses commercial and private planes

Is the son of Kamagut being paranoid? No there could be genuine reasons of concern

After using Mboya to prune Jaramogi into size, the system sent Nahashon Njenga, for his head, which was delivered in July 1969

If it has happened before, it can happen again. After using the son of Mzee Samoei to tame Rayila, the system may want to eat him

Stop running Jaramogi stories to justify @WilliamsRuto 's betrayal. You can do what you want to do with him but spare his life and that of his family. Tuheshimiane. pic.twitter.com/WrHuDpNpgj — Hon Oscar Sudi (@HonOscarSudi) June 8, 2020



The ngoroko who wanted to abduct Moi on his way to Nairobi for his swearing in upon Kenyatta’s death may have regrouped, maybe not necessarily to harm the DP, but to intimidate him and scare him

Remember we are beyond the era of political assassination as a way of eliminating competition to gain or retain power. If we were still in that era, the system would’ve eaten the son of Jaramogi, long ago

You can take all that we own, intimidate us the way you want but I beseech you to leave us and our families alive. Please! pic.twitter.com/ubYFP8WWGt — Hon Oscar Sudi (@HonOscarSudi) June 8, 2020



We are in a era of election rigging and not assassinations

Saitoti may have been assassinated but not for reasons of acquiring power, because he wasn’t a threat, as much. His killers may have been the drug lords

Long before his death, the same Saitoti was poisoned by people described by Moi as “the same people who killed Ouko”

When it happened, Moi went ahead and advised Saitoti to stop eating “ovyo ovyo” technically an advice that a politician of his calibre (then a VP) must operate very cautiously, meaning while walking, he must keep checking behind

The food that is good for the gandar must also be the food, good for the goose and probably the goosling. What was good for a VP msut be good for a DP. He msut be very cautious

Nonetheless, the government must always ensure the DP is very safe because should anything happen to him, it will be difficult to convince anyone that it wasn’t foul play, since the government has already shown him the contempt card