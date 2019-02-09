Why DP Ruto speech at Chatham house was a disaster, wasted opportunity, attacked Raila

Earlier today I attended an event at Chatham house where His Excellency DP William Ruto was giving a speech on Inclusion and growth.

I must say, am privileged to grace events in this prestigious house and is not something I take for granted.

I am not a great supporter of Ruto but wanted to listen to what he had to say. It is important to give politicians a fair hearing without being judgemental. But brethren, I can’t explain my disappointment! DP had a global platform to sell himself and showcase Kenya but instead played local politics and attacked Hon Raila for most of his speech. Showed a lot of bitterness and pettiness.

My fellow Kenyans, I can’t force who to vote for in the next election but am sure it will be the best decision for the country.

Someone remind William Ruto that Chatham House is not a church in Eldoret North. Chatham House is a non-profit and non-governmental organisation based in London whose mission is to ANALYZE and PROMOTE the understanding of major INTERNATIONAL issues and CURRENT affairs.

It was very primitive of him to turn the occasion into a Raila bashing, turning the entire lecture session with Raila this, Raila that.

Meanwhile Ruto said thus:

I haven’t responded to David Murathe in Kenya. I’m not about to respond to him in Europe, because he doesn’t warrant my response.

Well, well, well but sir,you have been responding.

Mr DP, to respond doesn’t necessarily mean to verbalise it.

We have all witnessed the panic mode in your camp; the press conferences and threats from your allies.

We have heard of night meetings with your close associates.

We have seen your enhanced campaigns in the former western province, Kisii and Coast region.

What is all that if not responding?

Tangatanga cornered and soon to be vanquished.