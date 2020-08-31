Why DP Ruto should resign if he doesn’t agree with his boss President Uhuru

Photo: Statehouse operative and Jubilee party vice chairman Hon David Murathe (Left) and DP Ruto (right). Murathe is the face of the anti-Ruto faces in Jubilee.

By Hn. Weston Wanjohi Cde

*IT IS THE HIGH TIME DEPUTY PRESIDENT WILLIAM RUTO RESIGNED.*

*It is important to point out the following;*

1️⃣. THAT the BBI is a Government project and Deputy President should resign instead of opposing it.

2️⃣. THAT Ruto is frustrated and angry after realising that Uhuru won’t support him in 2022 as correctly put by the star.

3️⃣. THAT Deputy President William Ruto is spoiling for war with President Uhuru Kenyatta, raising doubts the ruling Jubilee coalition will survive until the 2022 polls as correctly put by the Star..

4️⃣. THAT for the past few days, Ruto has openly contradicted the President on many issues, rebuked his trusted allies and claimed Uhuru’s second term has not been as efficient as his first when they worked together as correctly reported by the Star.

5️⃣. THAT for the first time, Ruto said he could ditch the ruling party which he claimed is dysfunctional and has been hijacked by conmen, brokers and busybodies.

6️⃣. THAT William Ruto has also indicated that he might rally his troops to oppose any amendments to the Constitution and laughed off the push to end the “winner takes it all” system of government.

7️⃣. THAT Ruto MUST respect Uhuru who is fronting the BBI as part of his legacy to leave Kenya a united country. Defiant Ruto should stop saying that constitutional change cannot be anybody’s legacy.

8️⃣. THAT Ruto is at war with the President is no longer in doubt as correctly reported in the Star.

9️⃣. THAT Ruto is just escalating the war he started immediately after President Kenyatta was elected for the second term in 2017 as correctly put by Hon. Wambugu Ngunjiri and reported by the Star.

🔟. THAT Ruto has openly refused to heed the President’s call (against politicking) and immediately embarked on his 2022 campaigns, even directly buying off the President’s MPs to his campaign and leaving the head of state to work by himself.

