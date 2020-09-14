Why DP Ruto is doomed; his presidential campaign based on fake maendeleo, lies and dirty money

Even if THE SYSTEM was to take a back seat, DP William Ruto has serious challenges convincing Kenyans that he will move the country forward, his messaging is and draft manifesto is based on sweet nothings, fake maendeleo and lies (unrealistic promises).

First his messaging is totally fucked up for a lack of abetter word; in one instance he attacks Raila and talks of Jubilee agenda being on track and in another he rants over massive corruption in government; well, which Jubilee agenda is he talking about? Isn’t he the greatest beneficiary of Corruption in government? He is on record to have launched many development projects the last 7 years and most if not all are stalled.

Perhaps Ruto should look at the trend of circumstances surrounding presidential elections and subsequent swearing in of past presidents since independence as Jerome Ogola noted;

Jerome Ogola says:

Kenyan “elections” at glance

1. 1964 Jomo Kenyatta became president without any election

2. 1969 Jomo Kenyatta was crowned president without any election in the single party era

3. 1974 Like 1969 August

4. 1978 Daniel Moi sworn in as president when Jomo died. October Moi crowned president unopposed

5. 1983 Same as October 1978

6. 1988 Same as 1983

7. 1992 Daniel Moi declared president in a very fradulent election

8. 1997 Same as 1992

9. 2002 Mwai Kibaki elected president in an open and transparent election

10. 2007 Kibaki crowns himself president after a fraudulent process

11. 2013 Uhuru Kenyatta declared president in a very fraudulent process

12. 2017 same as 2013

13. 2022?

Comments:

Boni Mukudi: Two years to elections and no one is saying a word about reviewing anything in the election procedures. I hope that means no one sees any problem with the existing procedures. Or does each of the top conntenders think they are part of the system ? Watashangaa!

Amaheno Jumbah Gaylord: In 2022, the president and the president’s men will pull a Vladimir Putin on Kenyans hahaha… Truth..



Andrea Ben Omedo: It’s hard for Ruto to win free and fair elections It’s dependents which candidate is he going against. He is a beneficiary of fraudulent elections now how is he going to win in free and fair election an election that people talk issues not in three months wote stadium will be finished when the stadium we have now look like a park for kids to litter.



Alfred David Waindii: Omera Jerome Ogola, why are you still convincing people to continue voting?

You know very well that kenya’s elections are like family business job advertisement, where the real employees are well known and already selected,and those being asked to do application are just test experiments species!

Me count me out, I won’t vote even for you the son of soi…!! Ng’ooo!



Mary Kasheri Ndirangu: Right now they are stealing Covid 19 funds. They steal resources .They steal innocent peoples lives.They steal justice systems. Of course we have a picture of 2022.They will steal our eyes and ears too.This is now the madness of a nation.

Ismail Aden: Same as the last three elections. Here in Kenya we just vote as a formality but it’s the system that decides who to be the winner. I agree only in 2002 that Kibaki won fairly the rest we know what happened.