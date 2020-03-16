Why DP Ruto is boycotting Uhuru Statehouse and Harambee meetings, paranoia !

Deputy President William Ruto has isolated himself, he seems to be on some form of self quarantine avoiding making contact with his boss president Uhuru and other top Statehouse official.

The DP has missed two critical events at Statehouse, last week he missed out the National Security Council of which he is a member and was chaired by the President, at the time he (Ruto) was in Kakamega attending an event that can be compared to a kindergarten birthday bash.

Yesterday, Ruto again missed on Uhuru’s event at Harambee house where the system had converged to announce stringent measures to cub spread of Coronavirus. Gone are the good old days when the dynamic duo would address the nation in matching ties and suits with fake promises that 7 years down line non of it can be traced, mere economic misery and a deepening corrupt system.

The angry Ruto is digging himself to a much deeper hole that will be challenging to get out as we approach 2022. As of now the DP is surrounded by light weights who may not survive party nominations in 2022. Although there is some evidence he has about 30% of Mt Kenya region, these numbers will diminish once the community takes a stand. This is a well known fact unless you are a stranger in Jerusalem. Who is Ndindi Nyoro, Kimani Inchungwa, Moses Kuria in the wider Mt Kenya political matrix? Can you imagine even Governor Waititu has ditched Ruto for KANU’s Gideon Moi?

Ruto’s Paranoia is the story of a man, who never takes his own independent decisions, but is instead guided by paranoia.

Paranoia is defined by the American Psychological Association as the unfounded or exaggerated distrust of others, sometimes reaching delusional proportions. Paranoid individuals constantly suspect the motives of those around them, and believe that certain individuals, or people in general, are “out to get them.”

Does Ruto constantly think Raila is out to get him? Does he falsely imagine Raila was behind Mau evictions when actually he sat in the Cabinet Subcommittee that took the decision? Does Ruto think the West led by Obama and Hillary, are out to get him? Does he think Eugene is out to take TNA running mate slot from him? Yes. Does it interfere with the way he takes major decisions? If the answer to all these questions is yes, then he is a paranoid man. Methinks he is.