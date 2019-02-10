Why DP Ruto grabs all top newspaper headlines, fixed by Mt Kenya mafia

By Jerome O

In the last few weeks, every newspaper has found a reason to make Ruto it’s headline

Could be for the reason that he is currently the leading newsmaker and his name sells newspapers

For a reason that newspapers are printed to be sold,the editors must be sensitive to the desires of the market

He could also be on the headlines courtesy of the brown envelope journalism. This could be inspired by law number six of the 48 laws of power by Robert Greene

He advises that one must draw attention, even if it means courting a scandal. In his thinking, he sums up that it is far important, politically, to be attacked and be slandered, than be ignored

To make this possible, you will find that all senior editors from the leading media houses make their way to the DPs office for a khaki envelope, an advance payment to enable them flag down any article that could scandalize the character of the DP and to look for anything that can make him a headline, even if it is negative, as long as it is less damaging

The critical component of this venture is that the nation must consistently talk about him

The other possible scenario is that there is a broad conspiracy, intended to derail his march to state house and to achieve this, the media has been cropped in to spearhead a propaganda to malign his name and make him unelectable by the time elections come

He is supposed to be portrayed as the most corrupt man in the history of the universe, as corrupt as Obiang Nguema and the most brutal man, as brutal as Pol Pot or Adolf Hitler

The last possible scenario could be that he has found a permanent home in newspaper headlines because his candidature is bizarre and clandestine

If two people visit the market, one with a goat to sell and the second one with a baboon to sell, who will have the most attention? It is the man with an ape, not because people prefer to buy this big monkey over a goat, but because a baboon in the market is strange and probably unseen before

In a nutshell, these excessive publicity could build or break his bid for presidency

Ama namna gani, my friends?

On a different matter, I am still performing forensic investigations into Wiper leader’s latest statement. My intention is to establish if the words were his or he was simply an errand boy conveying someone’s mind

I will report back once I leave this laboratory

