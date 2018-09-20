Why Do Many Young People Hate Work? After Tarmacking and Begging, You Get It Then Hate It ! Why?

Why do Kenyans Hate Work?

What is wrong with Kenyan workers? Why do they have poor attitude towards work? A young man comes pleading and begging for a job. Once you hire him, he thanks his ancestors. He works hard for the first week or two then starts waiting for payday.

I don’t mean that earning salary is not important. But a worker ought to strive to make a good product that can fetch money for his employer. It is from the money so made that salaries are paid.

Why are Kenyans so greedy and backward that when at duty, they keep asking for the time all the time instead of working? These children of corruption come to work late but dutifully observe the closing time. If you watch keenly, they refuse to serve you when it is five minutes to closing time.

When will Kenyans understand that what an employee needs most from his employer are skills, not money? Ever wondered why employers seek workers from foreign countries like Rwanda and Congo? It is because they can no longer tolerate the poor attitude of our Kenyan employees. The you’ll hear them complain that foreigners have taken over their jobs.

Nowadays workers especially those working in eateries demand for tips as if it is their right. I have observed that in restaurants, waiters have turned beggars and thieves. They are interested in tips and not work. Others have no mercy. They steal from you at the slightest opportunity. If you want to test them, leave your phone on the table unattended for 20 seconds. It’ll suddenly turn itself off, automatically grow wings and disappear.

I this country, virtues like hard work, honesty and dedication long skidded into the cesspool. Year on year, we award plaques of honour to thieves and charlatans while hardworking but poor workers are never noticed.

This is a country where the rich grow richer and the poor become poorer; a rich country of poor people. We have a country where the majority are jobless and yet the few who have jobs refuse to work.

I advise young Kenyan workers to turn a new leaf, for any venture founded on dishonesty is bound to fail. One of the lessons I have learned in about 12 years of working for others is that he who works hard for someone else works hard for himself – it is the same work ethic that he would take to his own work. And hard work doesn’t kill. It is said that the reward for hard work is even more work.

(The writer sells bananas in the streets of Kisii Town)