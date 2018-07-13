Why Burning Of Schools Will Continue; Students See No Value As Unemploymeny Skyrocket

By Empraim Njega

Current school fires are symbolic of a useless education system that has reduced itself to a grade processing machine.

The commoditisation, commercialisation and desecration of the education system is manifest in these frustrations.

Furthermore, there is no value in an education system whose products will never be utilised due to lack of opportunities. Education for its own sake is sexy academic nonsense. Education must result in higher quality of life to be meaningful.

Schools will continue to burn for as long as students cannot connect the dots between their sacrifice in school and a bright future ahead.