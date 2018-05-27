Why Are The Youthful Leaders Silent Over NYS and NCPB Scandals?

By Scophine Otieno
I only got to know of a National Youth Council the other day when after getting bribed, they petitioned Parliament to investigate Kibicho.
Where is this complacent caucus when Uhuru is recycling octogenarians into positions?
Babu Owino, Sakaja, the one Sweater guy, I won’t mention Jaguar because he’s a functionally illiterate nondescript with zero talent who we all know how he made his money so I expect nothing tangible from him.
During electioneering period, youth form groups to siphon handouts from politicians… Oh, youth for jubilee Nyanza chapter, Daughters of so and so, tano tena choir of Mt. Kenya, mtu wetu brigade of Rift Valley, then these paragons of avarice get to office and steal money meant for the same youth and the groups are silent. Waiting to sing again in 2022.
Aren’t we angry enough as youth? Is there nothing at all we can do? I mean the social media rants I and the rest are making are okay but who’s going to lead us to a serious revolt against these looters?
They steal our money, deny us opportunities, we strive to make ends meet but they increase taxes to fund their wives offices, the leaders who hid behind the cloaks of being youthful have gone nil by mouth… What are we to do?
Comments
Anonymous says
You are childish to the core, he he ati Jaguar what?
Anonymous says
Youthful leaders are silent coz,the perpetrators have begin to accuse themselves(ruto in nandi hills)
2-the youths lacks the general to spearhead them
Rossie Jam says
It is good so that the Whole Nation should understand when Nasa Party was fighting for their rights instead they prefered to vote for the thieves clapping for them tena tena Kumira Kuirma now they have turned into chasing monkeys for a meal due to difficulties. It is good the Opposition is abit quit so that Kenyans should stop worshiping these thieves who means nothing good for this Nation a part from enriching themselves. Raila has fought for this Nation yet they are brain washed to believe he is not fighting for them. Stop voting under tribal lines, vote for a leader who is working and bringing change to this Nation. Ruto has become a billionaire in 4 years do you really expect him to fight corruption??? Almost every weekend functions he gives out 1 million as a donation, where does he get this Money??? It is stolen Money that he has not worked for therefore he does not feel the pain of working hard to achieve something because he is a thief. Jubilee Government is not ready to fight corruption because almost all of them are thieves they do not care a bout civilians. We are forced to be ruled by leaders who never won any elections but were rigged in. E.g. why should Uhuru noiminate Anna Waiguru if he is truly serious a bout corruption????