Why Are The Youthful Leaders Silent Over NYS and NCPB Scandals?

By Scophine Otieno

I only got to know of a National Youth Council the other day when after getting bribed, they petitioned Parliament to investigate Kibicho.

Where is this complacent caucus when Uhuru is recycling octogenarians into positions?

Babu Owino, Sakaja, the one Sweater guy, I won’t mention Jaguar because he’s a functionally illiterate nondescript with zero talent who we all know how he made his money so I expect nothing tangible from him.

During electioneering period, youth form groups to siphon handouts from politicians… Oh, youth for jubilee Nyanza chapter, Daughters of so and so, tano tena choir of Mt. Kenya, mtu wetu brigade of Rift Valley, then these paragons of avarice get to office and steal money meant for the same youth and the groups are silent. Waiting to sing again in 2022.

Aren’t we angry enough as youth? Is there nothing at all we can do? I mean the social media rants I and the rest are making are okay but who’s going to lead us to a serious revolt against these looters?

They steal our money, deny us opportunities, we strive to make ends meet but they increase taxes to fund their wives offices, the leaders who hid behind the cloaks of being youthful have gone nil by mouth… What are we to do?