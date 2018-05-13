WHO IS BEHIND THE ANTI-SONKO CAMPAIGN?

BY MOHAMED WARSAMA

WHO exactly is out to fight Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko?

Sonko has been pointing an accusing finger at PS Interior Ksranja Kibicho who has denied it.

However, the attempt by CS Environment Keriako Tobiko to bypass Governor Sonko at an official function in the governor’s own city seems to indicate there is an orchestrated campaign to embarrass, if not exactly, undermine Governor Sonko.

As I write this, there is talk on social media that has gone viral to the effect that there is a move afoot to oust Sonko before the end of the year and replace the county government with a national authority.

Whether true or not, the fact of the matter is Sonko is to all intents and purposes the Governor of the capital city and as such his office and persona are entitled to respect.

To disrespect or embarrass Sonko in front of national television cameras at an event beamed to the whole nation is not only hurting Sonko personally but the dignity of the Republic of Kenya.

Which major capital city of the world will ever bother to engage Nairobi City if the governor is not even allowed to say a word of welcome at a function inside his own city?

We inherited our municipal system of government from the British. According to the British system, the mayor of the city is the First Citizen of the town.

He cannot be arrested for ordinary crimes within the precincts of his city.

Hence, based on this system, Sonko as Governor, is the First Citizen of Nairobi while UHURU Kenyatta, as President, is the First Citizen of the Republic.

It is the duty of the Governor to be the first to shake hands with the President on arrival and welcome him to the dais.

It is the duty of the Governor to give the introductory speech at the function before handing the mike to the Minister responsible for the function.

Why must this simple matter of protocol be subjected to the undignified spectacle that forced the DP RUTO to return to his seat after Sonko stood up to object to Tobiko?

Even if there is a plot to remove Sonko, it should be done without lowering the dignity of all the VIPs present.

MOHAMED WARSAMA