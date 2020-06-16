Whether Raila met Waiguru, Waruguru or Wauhuru, we don’t give a rat’s ass. Baba is RIGHT!

so who did Baba meet last week? Whether it was Waiguru, Waruguru or Wauhuru, some of us honestly don’t give a rat’s ass!-Onyinkwa Onyakundi

By AB Murage

Raila Odinga, whether you met Waiguru or not, you owe NO ONE an apology. And you shouldn’t go around explaining anything to these non appreciative idiots either. It is not only you that should live above a certain bar in this country.

Kenyans have forgotten quickly the noise you were making about scandals in Jubilee government including massive corruption in NYS. They said you were anti-development. They said you were king of poverty. Some called you anti-government and urged Uhuru to rule with total force. In fact they sanitized Waiguru and NYS heist, then elected her as governor just to get on your face.

Meet them Baba. Meet them, na wakikuletea chochote, kula. Kula kabisa kama iko. People must be insightful, that what they do today can come back to haunt them tomorrow. And that’s what is happening right now.