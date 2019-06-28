When the stars fall out the sky

By Paulyne Katethya

People gathered around the scene. They were thunderstruck: eyes wide in shock, hands on their mouth and arms on their head. Women screamed as they stared in disbelief at what lay ahead of them. Some burst into uncontrollable, bitter sobs. Joy didn’t have any Joy at all. The sun was shining brightly outside, but her world had turned dark. The air was warm but her heart was cold.

She lay next to a body. A body surrounded by a pool of blood. Her playful and jovial boy was dead. In denial, she shook him aggressively as if trying to bring back the life in him, but nothing happened. She let out a wild deafening cry and dashed towards her husband. She beat him angrily until her hands became sore, until she couldn’t beat him anymore.

They stared at each other knowing that they were the reason their son was dead.

Well, here’s why.

Because five years ago, on a rainy cold night at club De Santa, Joy met a man named Sam.

Because she fell in love with his silly jokes, the way he smiled and the way he aroused some dead feelings in her. He had strong rough hands that knew how to touch. He looked like a keeper. She knew that he was the one.

Because they got married, had a son and worked hard to make ends meet; she as a waitress, he as a Police Officer.

Because of their endless disagreements, sad and tired, she packed her bags, the furniture, her baby and left. The only thing she left behind was an echo.

Because of Sam’s frustration, he looked for them everywhere, but in vain.

Because of the technology, he traced them, three days later. Armed with a battalion of police officers, he was ready to face whatever came his way.

Because the bubbly child loved to play, he left his friends behind and ran to his dad with a big hearty smile, on the other side of the road.

Because Sam was excited as blind Bartimaeus, son of Timaeus after receiving his sight, he opened his wide arms ready to receive his son whom he adored, loved and cherished.

Because the Matatu driver was speeding, and no one saw it coming, he hit and ran over the boy.

As the ambulance arrived and the paramedics took away the body, they cried in each other’s arms. The stars in their world had fallen out the sky.