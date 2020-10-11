When Favor Is Gone: The similarities of our life experiences

Photo: Deputy President William Ruto who seem to have lost favor politically, he is not in talking terms with his former buddy President Uhuru Kenyatta.

By Gordon Opiyo via Facebook

One interesting thing about life is the similarities of our experiences.

There are basic rules and regulations in life, and if you do X the result will be Y.

It always pains me when I see young couples make the same blunders I made early in my life…..and go through the same storms I went through……

Today I want to reflect on this thing called “Favor” or Kibali…

There are seasons in life that things work out.. When you succeed left right and center. When everything you touch prospers. When you land the job of your dreams. When business contracts come like rain. When opportunities hit you day and night and everything falls in place….

Then, there are times when the opposite happens. You face defeat and humiliation. You are thumped and thwacked by life and circumstances. When your enemies terrorize you. When you cannot pay basic bills….

This season of defeat always defines us. If you are true to yourself, if you reflect on your life and search your soul… And discover where you went wrong….. You will rise and go up…

But if Pride and arrogance blocks your eyes and perspectives… If your ego blocks your mind and you keep blaming others, and keep saying “it is so and so” you will remain in the deep hole and get deeper and deeper in trouble.

If you are married, and things start collapsing, please check out your relationship with your spouse. If you are the man….. Check out how you treat your wife and your family.

If you are the wife, check out your attitude towards your man and his family…

Just ensure that there are no open or secret tears….

This week I took breakfast with the guy from Mwea who had mercy on me and hosted me in his guest house for several months after I lost everything to auctioneers…. A total stranger from Kirinyaga turned out to be a blessing…… And we all laughed about the stupidity of Tribalism…..

However, it was at his Guest House that I got the revelation about defeat and victory…. I took time to reflect on why I lost favor and how I fell from Grace……. And discovered that the key to favor is doing the right thing.

When you are on top. When you have power and money… You cannot see some things clearly…but when you are down, your perspective changes…

When you are the Landlord or Landlady you have power over others.. If you misuse it…… Malipo ni papa hapa

When you are a supervisor, and misuse your authority…. You kick out favor…

When you are the Spouse with money, and misuse your position, it will go…..

From the Guest House, and after getting the revelation, God restored my fortunes and I went straight to my own house fully owned and no rent…

As you cry out to God today… Reflect on your life…….find out why favor left you..

The answer is not with others.. It is with you…

I know that favor and victory will come back……. Nobody was created to suffer 24-7 365 days in a year….