What Tribal Politics Can Do To A Nation

That a dog knows much better than many people esp politicians and educated elites in Kenya including some church leaders is not overstated. Dogs know that it’s self injurious to bite the same hands that feeds them daily. Our politicians and educated elites daily bites Kenya’s hands that feeds them.

You may allow me to call these politicians “drones” because they have not grown the green bee in girth. Kenyan politicians will incite their tribesmen to invade another neighbouring tribe to kill and maim like what we witnessed in 2007/8 post election violence and other recent skirmishes in Turkana,Baringo and,Kericho,- Sondu boarder clashes etc.

If politicians will not be tamed, the country will a gain bleed profusely or groans again in hunger as people seethes again with ethnic rage.We will be attributed it to some politicians and tribal barons including shameless church leaders.Some political leaders have been relevant in the political scene by tactics of classic ethnic baiting. People like William Ruto will always survive by stoking ethnic divisions and unnecessary rage.

Our leaders have not learnt clear lessons from Burundi,Rwanda,Southern Sudan and Somalia.Leaders must first manure and irrigate their Lands before they can reap anything like peace and development that can spur employment and economic activities. An example is how the ravens in Somalia invested bullets and snippets among the youths and they are feeling it now!.

Somalia has never known peace to date. The seed of tribal hatred and clannism if planted by lords of tribal violence like it was done in Somalia, will definitely sprout and boomerang on us with devastating consequences. If the stock-in trade of leaders,politicians,educated elites is bordering on clan politics,and classic ethnic baiting, then the nation is in danger danger of disintegrating.

Infact some leaders can’t thrive without stoking ethnic divisions and tensions and you them!. The blue print of every ethnic baron in Kenya today is to portray themselves as defenders of their communities aspersions instead of playing national politics. They build falsely manufactured siege mentality so as to gain ethnic popularity. Professionals appointed as civil servants in state responsibilities have closed their minds and fettered their hands into filling state offices with their kinsmen. We are getting tired of political leaders and elites ready to stoke ethnic ethnic divisions.