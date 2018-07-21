What The Hollow Hon Murkomen Should Do As A Kalenjin Leader, Under Siege From Mt Kenya Mafia

By Steve K

If I was a RV Leader.

1.Call for a RV consultative meeting of RV leaders .

2.Call for a meeting of RV Leaders and mau representatives.

3.Call for a meeting between ministry of environment, ministry of lands ,RV leaders and Mau reps.

4.Hold talks with the President,Ministries concerned and community leaders

5.Come up with a humane, agreeable formula for relocation and compensation.

6.Sensitize the populase on the way forward and importance of mau restoration.

Anyway,I’m not one but I will one day be.