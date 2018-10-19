What Raila Must Do To Win 2022

By Antony Oyugi

Our politics is rapidly changing. Not just in terms of alignments and associations, it’s also becoming more commercial. He who has more money has an upper hand.

One aspect that’s changing in our politics and which most of us aren’t taking note of is the message. What you tell people out there. What you preach to the masses.

I’m particularly addressing Raila Odinga. If you’re interested in vying for the Presidency in 2022 you will need to change your message more than ever before. In 2022, a chunk of the voters will be those born in 2004. The last time you sold that reform message and it worked was in 2007. It didn’t get heard well in 2013 and 2017. Don’t expect it to be heard in 2022.

In 2022 there will be nothing about historical injustices. It will not be about who detained who when. It will not be about who holds land the size of what. You’re sitting in the same high table with ‘your oppressors’. It will not be about the high cost of living. You’ll be asked why you supported the punitive tax laws. It will at last not to be about football narratives. Ruto has found his way into our stadia and is stealing the football tag from you. 2022 will not be about the fight against corruption. As things stand Kenyans see DPP Noordin Hadji and DCI George Kinoti as fighting corruption better than you. It’s public perception and that’s what counts.

Good sir, the message that keeps you afloat is this anti Ruto crusade. It’s what keeps most of your supporters close. That Ruto is a thief. This message sounds good and palatable for now. But what happens if it expires before 2022. What happens if Ruto’s property obtained through unlawful means is seized or brought down. What if surrenders the same but still manages to vie for the Presidency. I don’t see the guy getting imprisoned. It will not happen. What if the courts acquit him of these allegations….if he actually gets charged.

What message will you have beyond that. Ruto will still have something to preach about. That mtoto wa maskini ananyanyaswa. This message will be heard especially since people who have committed greater atrocities than him including rendering thousands squatters will not have surrendered their property or the same will not have been seized. Those who have killed through assassinations and extra judicial killings will also not have been brought to justice

You will need a new message and it MUST be about the economy. Start thinking about it though you’ve in agreement with Uhuru on these taxes.

Let’s think of a new message. Let’s rebrand. It’s long overdue!