What made a man stay away from home for 46 years, depression?

By Jerome ogolla via FB
A Hoof-Eater who left his home in 1975, in search of greener pastures, returned home yesterday, after a whole 46 years
He used Google Maps to trace a nearby school in his village, Kolait Primary School, in Busia
He said he had been doing menial jobs at an undisclosed location and never found a reason to return home, as he found good friend there
It wasn’t immediately established how much money he came back with, but the last person to return home after a mysterious disappearance was the Makueni man who came home after 48 years, with 500 shillings only
Working at the same rate with the Makueni colleague, then for the 46 years mustve made 479 shillings and 10 cents
We Hoof-Eaters are happy our ninja is back home
