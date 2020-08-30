‘Wewe olisikia wapi?’ Journalist Yassin Juma blasts Foreign Affairs officials for lying about his situation in Ethiopia

Journalist Yassin Juma who was recently released from detention in Ethiopia has refuted reports by the Government of Kenya that he chose to stay in Ethiopia with friends after he was released.

In a Facebook Post, Juma now says that the Federal Government of Ethiopia introduced new rules that could not allow him to fly back, and the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs was aware. Kwa ufupi he is asking Foreign Affairs Rachelle Omamo ‘ wewe olisikia wapi, waziri, olisikia wapi?

Here is his Facebook post

By Yassin Juma

🇰🇪 Salaam Wakenya Wenzangu,

This is to officially inform the public , friends, followers and supporters who pushed for my release through the #FreeYassinJuma campaign that am now out of the government covid_19 isolation center in Addis Ababa after I was cured of Covid_19. Alhamdulillah.

Kindly treat as misleading, pedestrian talk, wreckless rumours, straight-up moshene and sensational reports that I “Chose to remain in Ethiopia with friends” ( #OliskiaWapi??? Olisikia wapi?? nibaki huku kweni nimerogwa after all I went through jela na Corona???) Furthermore it compromises my security.

The Ethiopian government’s Ministry Of Health new travel regulations require that I spent 14 days in house isolation and be issued with a covid_19 status certificate by the Federal Govt upon completion. I was ready with my luggage set to fly back home immediately after l left the health facility only to be informed about this regulation by a Ministry of Health of official.

This was also clearly communicated to the Kenya Embassy upon my discharge from the health center.

I am however looking for alternative means to have a certificate issued by the African Union (AU) the earliest possible so that I can be able to fly back home and be re-united with my children, my grandson, relatives, friends and supporters.

Sisemi mengi bado niko kwa wenyewe and am still concerned about my security, am taking time to rest and and trying to recover fully after my 17 days illness and 49 days in detention. I will “address the nation” and properly convey my gratitude to the support you gave me at my time of need once I return to Kenya hopefully this week….I will only know am free when I finally get to savour a plate of Ugali, Managu imelala kwa maziwa, beef fry, kachumbari na maziwa lala baridi or my favorite Chapati na maharagwe imetiwa nazi….wali mweupe kwa samaki tafi wa kupaka…..not Injera……am comimg back home.

But I have to tell you this before I go offline and take a rest, Kelele zenu na pressure zenu ndio zilifanya nikawachiliwa …sio PR stunts za watu wachache na masuti katika ofisi zao, I am indebted to you the public.

Nawapenda Tu Sana Watu Wangu Hamkuniangusha.