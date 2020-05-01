We Will sanitize the healthcare system, those looting COVID-19 funds will be prosecuted- CS Kagwe warns

By Mutahi Kagwe
Good Evening. I have debated posting tonight but am doing so because I read your comments and appreciate your sentiments and fears. As a Kenyan, I too have been disappointed by leaders who fail us for reasons that span inefficiency to corruption.
The allegations you are seeing are based on this trend: public skepticism and pessimism. I get it. And so I am here to let you know that among us is a cohort that believes in exploitation and that thinks that by spreading lies, innuendo and propaganda, I will be intimidated and worse, lose the trust of you – – the Kenyan – – who believes in our cause and my integrity. They want us sidetracked. I am no greenhorn; I have seen such mischief before, wasn’t intimated then and will not be intimidated now. Watch my actions, they will illustrate this.
The job at hand is simple: save lives in the most cost efficient way and accomplish this in collaboration with the people this position devotes me to: YOU.
So, in pointing out the fakeness of the financial analyses making the circuit, I am sure that you will agree with me this is not the appropriate forum for me to delve into detailed accounting, balance sheets et all. But that is coming. You need transparency and will get it in a manner detailed enough for your critical analyses. Suffice it to say, there will be no theft of COVID-19 resources under my watch and if there is any truth regarding the misuse of COVID-19 funds, beyond being disheartened, I guarantee you that those responsible will be out of the ministry faster than we can blink. Propaganda or not, we, WILL sanitize the healthcare system…so God help us.
The author is the Cabinet Secretary in charge of Health in the republic of Kenya
Anonymous says
Kenya has been independent since 12/12/1963!
Why is Kenya outsourcing the responsibility of the Public Healthcare of it citizens to the racist foreign EUGENICS who have zero regards for BLACK BODIES and are focused like laser beams on reducing their population using all means at their disposal??
What do KENYAN ELITES have in common with the foreign EUGENICS which make them trust these killers??
Anonymous says
..A document tabled before the Health Committee of the National Assembly chaired by Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege indicates the ministry used Sh42 million to lease 15 ambulances.
They used Sh14.4 million to maintain and fuel 30 vehicles used by officers across the country, translating to Sh40,000 per vehicle every week.
The ministry spent Sh2 million out of the Sh6 million approved for airtime for some of its 500 staff for a period of three months.