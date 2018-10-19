We Must Support Referendum To Stop Kenya from doing politics like idiots.

By Cyprian Nyamwamu

Don’t get fooled into investing your intellect, energies, bundles etc in a local Kenyan municipal endeavor or struggle to ensure Ruto becomes President, or a struggle to ensure that Uhuru becomes Prime Minister, or Raila finally becomes president of Kenya.. Or constitutional amendment or no amendment to the constitution is done. This is not the struggle. These are mere activities to keep us at the basement of backwardness.

Be part of a movement for Ukombozi.. Liberation of Africans , Kenyans from DOPE.. deprivation, from oppression, from pauperization, from exploitation by internal and mostly external merchants of death.

Europe, the US and China are in the business of ensuring that Africa remains poor, backward, underdeveloped , in perpetual war and violent conflict, divided and weak, self hating and greedy.

If Africa ends diseases, wars and famines.. What do you think we can do with, our water, sunshine, land, oil, gold and diamonds, our rich cultures, our wildlife??? We will be manufacturing, leading global trade, we will be so wealthy, Europeans, Asians etc will ask for Green cards to come and be Kenyans etc.

If Africa succeeds, the European economy and stupid racism will collapse. Their progress is financed by our blood, wealth, resources, sweat, underclass status!!!

We must stop Kenya from doing politics like idiots. We have serious tasks as a liberation Movement.

If we formed a liberation political party, fielded liberation candidates who take over power and are contained by the liberation Movement Party, ended corruption, ended human rights violations, ended this small ideas of ethnic and religious divisions and hate amongst our people, Kenya will become the vanguard for African liberation. There are only two countries between Kenya and Angola, two between Kenya and Zimbabwe, two btn Kenya and Chad, three btn Kenya and Cameroon.

So this municipal focus in little politics of becoming Governor in order to steal; this naked stupidity of dancing for politicians who have stolen our taxes and are busy dolling out just a small % of the loot to bribe our people to give them more power to continue leading us into the hands of Chinese or European recolonization must END.

That is why devolution is the way to our emergence and only revolutionaries who understand that devolution must work need to be part of our movement for liberation and part of the Movement party.

The reason we oppose Ruto, Uhuru, and all these thuggish ODM governors is because they are enemies of devolution, ACCOUNTABILITY, social justice and the equality , dignity and opportunity for all Kenyans, all Africans.

Ending impunity, enforcing ACCOUNTABILITY, ethical servant leadership is the key to ensuring social justice and the equality and dignity of all.

So those who are supporting Handout candidates and politician, dancing for politicians who are enemies of devolution, enemies of gender equality, enemies of inclusive government and governance, enemies of ethnic coexistence and national elections, if you are not clear that you must be part of our ideological revolution you are part of Kenya’s problem.

Those who are clear that we need constitutional amendments to increase share of resources to devolution from 15% to 60% so that the presidency stops being an office to kill for and to empower Kenyans to end poverty and marginalization; Let’s do this referendum, ;

Those who want criminals, drug dealers, money launderers and suspects barred from running for office so that we end misuse of office and impunity; Let’s do the referendum. If you support an INCLUSIVE Executive where not just two tribes give themselves all key government positions, let’s do the referendum. If you support the need to dignify the opposition so that the runner’s up in the presidential election is not told to go to Bondo or Sugoi but to be part of oversight in Parliament and stop the winner takes it all curse of our politics, let’s do the referendum.

If you believe that our Judiciary needs strengthening and to be shielded from executive and parliamentary intimidation and vendetta, let’s do the referendum.

After the referendum we will ensure that only revolutionaries who are for Uwazi, uhaki, uwajibikaji, ITU, usawa, uchumi, ushuru wa uhaki, Uhuru wa kitaifa dhidi ya ukoloni mamboleo are placed in office to lead our liberation.

Constitutional amendments are not an end, they are a means to an end.. Taking our country back , enabling our liberation goals, ensuring we secure the Kenya Tuitakayo.