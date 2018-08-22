Why We Must Stand With Matatus In The Fuel Price Protest; Oil Cartels In ERC Looting Billions

I stand with matatus in the fuel price protest. I see no justification for continuous price hikes when the international crude price per barrel has been constant for over six months at $70, neither is there a justification for price increase based on currency instability when from May the Kenya shilling was the only currency appreciating against the $ in Africa from 100.35 to the current100.07.

There is still no justification for charging a refining fee when the oil refinery was shut down and the OTS (fuel Open Tender System ) is based on refined petroleum products and not crude ( who pockets the refining cost component nowadays?).

There is absolutely no reason why the government is openly willing to dictate the oil dealers profit margin by pegging it on between 8-10 sh. per liter as if they are the only business men in the country because they should equally peg a profit margin for matatus unga and other commodities as well.

I don’t see why the DPP has not raided the ERC for maintaining the fuel price formulae based on crude oil refining while this process stopped years ago yet Kenyans have been paying a per liter price for it. The levy increase by 16Bob per liter for various petroleum products as was prescribed by world bank is also injurious to the population and serves only the rich because its they that are financing the world bank operations.

World bank should be inducted for practising a vested interest approach in Kenya with a view to ruining her economy. Why would they prefer punitive measures on Kenya for capping bank interest rates while they welcome the sane in the developed countries and while would they want to fuel inflation in Kenya by advocating higher fuel prices. Uts for these reasons that I STAND WITH THE MATATU PROTESTS