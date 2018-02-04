”Given a choice between a bad media and no media, I will choose a bad media any day”- Oguda

By Gab Oguda

We love cheering the incarceration of those we do not agree with. It should be made a Kenyan sport, we will win the Olympics even with an incompetent Cabinet Secretary.

Every profession in this country have the bad and good apples. I was happy when I heard that that police officer who used to extort money from motorists along that Narok stretch was interdicted. I have been a victim of his greed and I am not happy to talk about it in public. The fact that we have bad cops in the police service doesn’t mean all cops are like him. I have been a beneficiary of benevolence from good cops and I gladly keep their contacts because I know they will come through someday when my back is against the wall.

The same can be said of the judiciary, where bad magistrates collude to kill off cases, while the good ones break their backs to serve the downtrodden in our society. We hate our MPs with a passion, we have called them very bad names before, yet every Kenyan has a favorite Member of Parliament whom they would want to continue working for their people. It, therefore, beats logic why we would choose to lump the media in one basket and throw them into the belly of hell’s fire.

We tend to think that if we celebrated the incarceration of the media fraternity our stock would rise. For some strange reason someone thinks that they will finally get to heaven if all journalists were to be fired from their jobs and the media shutdown completely.

I have issues with the way the media fraternity have conducted themselves in the public eye. They haven’t covered themselves in glory, on several occasions, and we have made known our feelings to that end. Those media houses who take public feedback seriously have made their programming better, those who don’t have been left behind, and the ratings do not lie.

Given a choice between a bad media and no media, I will choose a bad media any day. Look at social media, we have people openly exposing their ignorance and stupidity on a daily basis but whenever they are arrested you cry wolf like your village cattle dips have been bombed. So where is the difference? Why would you defend a social media psychopath but throw a round of booze for mainstream media shutdown?

Can’t you see your village did not raise you well?