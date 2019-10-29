We have the wrong people in power, we need to replace them

By Charles Wesonga via fb

The Lion King

It became easier for me to understand our position as a country after watching a movie titled The Lion King. The King of the Jungle, Mofasa, was pushed to death by an envious brother. With the help of a couple of hyenas, Simba, the heir to the throne was hunted down and almost killed. But Simba survived and went into exile where he forgot all about leadership and “his people”.

Meanwhile, the murderer delivered the news of his brother’s death to the other animals with such somberness. To him, his nephew was also dead. And so being the closest kin, it was only natural that he assumes power. And so he did.

In his reign, however, as Silas Gisiora Nyanchwani would say, “things went south”. The hyenas were placed higher in rank than the lions following a disagreement between the bereaved Queen and the new King. That means there was indiscriminate hunting, where everything in sight was killed and torn to pieces.

This, I believe, is what the sons of home guards are doing to our beloved Kenya. We have the wrong people in power. People who are only interested in the here and now. They look at the sizes of their vitambi and the only thing that they can think about is how to enlarge them. Even the judiciary, an oasis of hope to an oppressed people, is being squeezed.

These greedy leaders are the greatest tragedy of this country. We’ll never run away from that fact. The least we can do, that is if we have the guts, is to reject them; to cast them out like demons and give leadership to the right people, people in whose veins the generous blood of freedom fighters flow.

It’s perhaps an uphill task. But it can be done. It MUST be done.