We can’t allow idiots who voted twice to punish Raila to start blaming him over Jubilee failures

So saddening that the idiots who voted twice “to punish Raila” are the very same idiots who are complaining that Raila is not fighting for them. The tragedy in this country is having lazy energetic young men warming their scrotums and busy running their fat fingers on key boards to lament how a 74 year old has refused to go on the streets to fight for them.

At 36 Raila forfeited his personal comfort to be detained for 9 years while fighting dictatorship. His family was constantly persecuted and victimised. His wife was dismissed from her teaching profession and thrown out of the staff quarters to the streets. His father was put under house arrest and constantly harassed by the dreaded special branch.

If you feel that Raila is letting you down by not fighting for you, just tell your father to pick from where Raila left and continue with the fight. It doesn’t cost you anything to attain Raila’s stature. Just go to Kamiti and stay there for 9 nine years. They will give you free meals and they won’t charge you any fees. It’s free induction, fully paid by the government.

Read my next post: “WHAT IT TAKES TO BE A RAILA”

If you did not vote for Raila to be your President, he doesn’t owe you good Governance, democracy, justice blah blah blah. Raila CANNOT continue carrying the cross of your stupid choices. Take example of some idiots somewhere in Kirinyaga who elected Waiguru knowing she had looted NYS. Baba blew the whistle and they called him all sorts of names. As if that was not enough, they elected her to show Raila how much they loved her. They should eat their stupidity for 5 years

Let us finish the journey in peace

Some people are crying about fake headlines by the print media targeting them. The same print medias made fake headlines about Raila every single day from 2013 to 2017. He never cried, he just shrugged it off and moved on. What will they say when Cambridge Analytica comes in? Itabidi wazoe kama Raila. Politics is not for the faint hearted.

By Kiberenge Jnr