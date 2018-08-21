We Have Betrayed Our Forefathers, We Have Become Dangerous Thieves, Sold Kenya To China

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka The Banana Peddler

If William Shakespeare were to be alive today, he would have effortlessly written a book on Kenya’s political conundrum. It is doubtlessly evident that this is a season of anomy in Kenya.

Yesterday while breakfasting with my brother Silas Nyanchwani, he asked me a barrage of questions that rattled me. “Mr. Banana Peddler, why is Kenya so unfortunate to be saddled with a colony of corrupt men and women of clownish character? Why has this country become a habitat whose majority of its inhabitants are very unserious people? First it was sugar with mercury; our Members of Parliament ‘ate’ the report. The dust has not even settled, poisonous rice has happened and as usual, MPs will eat the report. Why have our MPs become nothing but political bugs and a big embarrassment to this nation?”

I felt Silas’s questions more embarrassing because as a village Banana Peddler with just primary school education, I am not in position to commentate well on matters ailing this nation that is already sold to China.

To cut Silas short Silas with his torrent of nauseating questions, I asked him if he thought the founders and foundressess – if any – of this nation were happy with the state of the nation as it is compared to how they left it.

He answered me in the affirmative. He told me look here Banana Peddler, our forefathers are looking down on Kenya from the cosmic world with regrettable stances. There is certainly a lot of relentlessness in their graves to see what they have existentially worked hard for, sauntering into a hall of defame. The disciples of Tom Mboya, JM Kariuki, Jaramogi Ajuma Odinga Oginga have betrayed them; their original unique and progressive principals and ideas have been violated with impunity and corruption. The grand children of the Mau Mau have betrayed them; they have turned dangerous thieves. Others have become dangerous political tools in the hands of crooked politicians.

We are told that government is the greatest institution in any society but our own government continues to make history in the negative. While other nations are transforming the lives of their people through good governance, Kenya is still figuring out how to govern her own people. Everyone is clueless.

While Bobi Wine is seriously fighting for the future of his country, our own Jaguar is loitering in nightclubs with a coterie of women.

To be continued…

[email protected]

(The writer sells bananas on the streets of Kisii town)