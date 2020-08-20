We are unique, it won’t be a surprise if Uhuru secretly supports Sonko to be President 2022

Photo: Governor Mike Sonko Mbuvi and President Uhuru Kenyatta, the meteoric rise of Mike Sonko from MP elected in Nairobi to Senator and now Governor is a short successful years is pointer that he may end up being president one, we are unique when it comes to voting.



By Jerome Ogola

Mike Mbuvi aka Sonko garnered a staggering 869,050 votes in the last elections to become Nairobi’s

The only other Kenyans to surpass that mark in any recent elections, are Kenyatta and Rayila, both who were presidential candidates

These figures tell more about voters than it does about the embattled governor

Again, apart from Irungu Kang’ata, who rose from MCA, to MP to senator to and Malala who rose from MCA to senator, Sonko is the other politician to rise fast from MP to senator to governor

His impressive record and meteoric rise means he has abundance of what Kenyans consider a qualification for leadership

Going by this record, I won’t be surprised if Sonko becomes the next president

Nairobi hasn’t been lucky. From a white collar gangster from Asumbi it had for the first governor to this drama king. Maybe salvation will come in 2022

Rising fast, in politics, take real charm, but stagnating is equally monumental, because it means the population have trust in you and can’t let you go

A Kisumu MCA, for Kaloleni-Sahuri Moyo, a Prisca Misachi has been MCA/councillor for 37 years, that’s longer than Mugabe was Zimbabwe’s president

This is the only one who deserves the pension MPs were talking about

Ogal Dan Jakoyugi says: I still don’t know the true meaning of a good quality leadership by kenyans,if you can reiterate that Sonko deserves presidency then we are still holding Moi’s record as sterling.Kenyans have been made vulnerable to the extent whoever gives them direct short lived handouts like Sonko is more lovable than Oparanya or Kibwana who invest in long-term sustainable development projects that shall sort out the problem of hunger and high thirst for liquid money displayed by Moi regime during elections period and Sonko way’s of buying desperate and vulnerable people’s loyalty.

Keyym Peters: Someone ought to advice Sonko to go for Presidency..

Unlike what Dp says, Kenya has oversupply of fools. Enough voters to make him President.