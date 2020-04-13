We are not ready for total lockdown, Government failed in the Kibra incident

By Mc’Olonde

Irony…

When we posit that Kenya is not ready for a lockdown without food aid. You dismiss us with President Nana Ado quotes. You insist the people should be forced to starve for their own good, that somehow they’ll survive 30days without food.

Then when a little food aid leads to a little stampede in Kibra. You gleefully share the pictures, conveniently forget all donations are channeled via government administration, and insist on using the incident to advance a narrative of ‘his bedroom people’ are blah blah no social distancing blah blah fighting over biscuits blah blah

Look friend, you are stupid.

So, in your narrow view you believe if food lorries were to go to Mukuru, Mathare or Kayole, a similar incident (or worse) won’t be replicated? Do you even understand what it takes (time and policy) for a country to set up an ORGANIZED working social welfare system or you think it’s as easy as downloading internet pictures of other places doing it?

The 14million vulnerable are spread all over Kenya, and unless the government can come up with a well COORDINATED economic mitigation measure, the masses will fight for the little crumbs… NO ONE will starve to observe your precious social distance. Hunger is a basic animal instinct, can only be tamed by food, not condescending posts from the upper poor class.

Halafu, during elections, these are the same dullards who will post how the people should not sell their votes for 50 or 100bob… do you folks ever step back from your rickety high horses and look at the big picture?? Like, take a minute off sharing ‘iyo video wassap’ and think of WHY it happens. WHY people do WHAT they do… Try it, it may give you perspectives.

Anyway, if status quo remains, things will only get worse post-corona. A recession beckons. #BeSafe