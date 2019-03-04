We are not fools, tell us where the Dam money disappeared,Hon.Ngunjiri warns senator Murkomen

By Ngunjiri Wambugu

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has made a passionate statement about the ongoing dams scandal. Primarily he claims that there is no scandal and that this is just a political hit job.



However as someone who went to school it is clear that there IS a problem around these dams. For example, how does Steel Structures receive 10M that they claim they do not know what it was for, and are now ready to return it?

But what worries me even more are the threats in the Senator’s statements, that are couched in ‘good english’. Essentially what the Senator has done is try to intimidate the DCI (and all other officials ordered to fight corruption), to try get them to stop what they are doing. The Senator wants this investigations stopped; and he thinks this statement will do it.

The Senator is also beating the drums of war; literally and figuratively; and this is deliberately and/or by default. To understand this one needs to first look at what he is NOT saying.

For example he does NOT encourage investigations to get at the facts despite noting the seriousness of these potential crimes. He also does NOT say that he will stand with the facts as they emerge, despite claiming to be fighting corruption. He also does NOT say that no one is immune from the fight against corruption.

Then look at what he DOES say. He claims to speak for the people of Elgeyo Marakwet. This is meant to make this an “us” versus ‘them’ issue and appeal to ethnic nationalism and make the Kalenjins victims. He then suggests that this is all about the political ambitions of an unnamed person.

Essentially he is suggesting that the investigations into the theft of money meant to build dams is about fighting the Kalenjins – and William Ruto!

In short;

Ethnic profiling + Victimization narrative + Legal talk to avoid legal responsibility + angry hot air = impunity, tensions and (ultimately) inter-ethic conflict.

Boss; tunakuonea 18. Hizi vitisho and kizungu mingi will not work. Not this time.

#Kitaeleweka